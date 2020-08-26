UrduPoint.com
Astana Format Meeting On Deputy Ministers Level May Be In Late September - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A meeting in the Astana format at the level of deputy ministers may take place in late September or early October, depending on epidemiological situation with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"It is too early to talk about the timing of the summit. That is why we have designated the summit in the Astana format at a high level, at the level of deputy foreign ministers. This is possible in late September in Nur-Sultan.

But that will all depend on the situation with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan," he said.

According to Lavrentyev, the delegations are ready to come to Kazakhstan at any time, if the epidemiological situation in Nur-Sultan allows it.

"If our Kazakh friends are able to overcome all negative consequences of the outbreak, then we are ready to come at any time. But, most likely, this is late September or early October. The virtual format will not be entirely effective," he said.

