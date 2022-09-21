Astana Format Meeting on Syria to Be Held on Sidelines of UNGA - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The next Astana format meeting on Syria will be held on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"While we were on the way (to New York), a ministerial meeting was formed within the framework of the Astana format," Zakharova said.