Astana Format Remains Most Fruitful for Syrian Settlement - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Astana format of negotiations on the Syrian issue remains the most fruitful platform for working out approaches to the settlement in the middle Eastern country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

The Astana trio ” Russia, Turkey and Iran ” has been bringing the conflicting Syrian sides together to achieve peaceful settlement since the first meeting in Astana (now Nur-Sultan) in January 2017.

"This format is universally approved and it is the most productive in finding solutions for the Syrian settlement," Lavrov said at a press conference during his visit to Damascus, adding that the platform is based on the agreements that had been reached by the presidents of the three guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire, with the support of the Syrian authorities.

The minister added that though Moscow, Ankara and Tehran had differences in approaches to the Syrian settlement, a common desire to prevent the Libyan or Iraqi scenario in the Middle Eastern country and respect for Syrian sovereignty united them.