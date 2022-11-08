UrduPoint.com

Astana Format Summit On Syria To Be Held From November 22-23 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Published November 08, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The 19th round of high-level talks of the Astana format summit on the peaceful settlement in Syria will be held from November 22-23, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

"The meeting will be held from November 22-23, soon.

There is an agreement among our partners: Turkey and Iran ” the guarantor countries, the participants from Syria, as well as the countries that have observer status," Bogdanov said.

The diplomat noted that the participation of Jordan as an observer country, as well as Iraq and Lebanon, was discussed.

"These are countries that show great interest in what is happening in Syria," Bogdanov stressed.

