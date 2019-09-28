Astana Format Talks on Syria Important, Helpful Amid Formed Constitutional Body - Damascus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The Astana talks on the Syrian settlement are necessary and helpful amid the recent formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told Sputnik.

"It [the Astana process] is important. It is important and helpful ... Because before, they helped in solving many issues and they continue to work to solve other issues," Muallem said on Friday.