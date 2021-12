Astana Format Talks on Syria Scheduled for December 21-22 - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

The next Astana format meeting on Syria are scheduled for December 21-22, Kazakh foreign ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The next Astana format meeting on Syria are scheduled for December 21-22, Kazakh foreign ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on Tuesday.

"The talks will be from December 21-22 in person," Smadiyarov told reporters.