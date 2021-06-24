UrduPoint.com
Astana Format Talks On Syria To Be Held In Nur-Sultan On July 7-8 -Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Thu 24th June 2021

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Astana format negotiations on Syria will be held on July 7-8 in Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"On July 7-8, 2021, the next 16th international high-level meeting on Syria in the Astana format will be held in Nur-Sultan," the ministry said in a statement.

Delegations from "Iran, Russia, Turkey, the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition" will participate in the negotiations. Representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq will participate as observers.

"The agenda will include the following issues: the situation 'on the ground' in Syria, including the socio-economic and sanitary-epidemiological; international humanitarian assistance to Syria; prospects for the resumption of the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva; confidence-building measures, including the exchange of prisoners, the release of hostages and the search for missing persons," the ministry added.

