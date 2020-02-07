Astana-Format Talks on Syrian Peace May Restart Next Month - Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A new round of Astana-format peace talks on Syria in Kazakhstan may take place as early as next month, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

"A meeting in the Astana format may be held in March. Our colleagues are working on this. We are waiting for the arrival of the Russian delegation to discuss possible talks in detail," Kalin told reporters.

The Astana peace talks between the Syrian government and opposition factions began in 2017 in the Kazakh capital of the same name, which was later renamed to Nur-Sultan. They are sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

The peace process runs parallel to the Geneva peace talks and led to the first Syrian national dialogue congress in 2018, which helped launch the Syrian Constitutional Committee in the Swiss city a year later.