Astana-Format Talks On Syrian Settlement May Be Held In Late October - Source

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:45 PM

Astana-Format Talks on Syrian Settlement May Be Held in Late October - Source

Astana-format talks on Syrian settlement between Russia, Turkey and Iran may take place at the end of October in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, a source close to the negotiations told Sputnik

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Astana-format talks on Syrian settlement between Russia, Turkey and Iran may take place at the end of October in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, a source close to the negotiations told Sputnik.

"We do not exclude that this may take place at the end of October," the source said.

