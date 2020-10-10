Astana-Format Talks On Syrian Settlement May Be Held In Late October - Source
Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:45 PM
Astana-format talks on Syrian settlement between Russia, Turkey and Iran may take place at the end of October in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, a source close to the negotiations told Sputnik
NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Astana-format talks on Syrian settlement between Russia, Turkey and Iran may take place at the end of October in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, a source close to the negotiations told Sputnik.
"We do not exclude that this may take place at the end of October," the source said.