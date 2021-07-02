UrduPoint.com
Astana Format Talks To Focus On Next Syrian Constitution Committee Session - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Astana Format Talks to Focus on Next Syrian Constitution Committee Session - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Astana format negotiations on Syria, scheduled for July 7-8, will center around preparations for a session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are preparing another meeting, which will be largely devoted to preparing for the constitutional committee meeting, or rather its drafting group, which should be as effective as possible," Lavrov said on Friday at a press conference after negotiations with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani.

