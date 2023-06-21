Astana Format Talks Will Be Continued, Proved Viable - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The Astana format talks will be continued, as it has shown its viability, Lavrentyev, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, said on Wednesday, commenting on Kazakhstan's proposal to relocate negotiations from Astana.

Earlier in the day, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh suggested that the 20th round of the Astana talks on Syria become the final round of meetings in this format. Kazakhstan's proposal can be partially explained by "the return of Syria to the Arab family," the senior diplomat added.

"The Astana format, which continues to exist, will naturally continue its work.

It proved its viability against the background of the stalling of the so-called efforts of the international community for a Syrian settlement," Lavrentyev told reporters, adding that the 20th round was productive, as the opinions of Russia, Turkey and Iran on the settlement in Syria largely coincide.

The Astana format talks are not tied to the venue, the diplomat said, noting that Kazakhstan's decision to relocate them was unexpected.

"We are very grateful to the leadership of Kazakhstan for the hospitality that has been provided over the past six years," Lavrentyev said.