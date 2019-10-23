Astana Guarantors May Take Part in 1st Session of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

Representatives of the guarantor states of the Astana format Russia, Iran and Turkey may take part in the inaugural session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which Geneva will host in late October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We hope so," Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum, when asked relevant question.

He praised the guarantors' role in establishing the committee.

"I believe that in light of yesterday's Russian-Turkish summit [presidents' meeting], a whole set of measures will be taken in contact with all the involved parties," Bogdanov added.

The two-day Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, starts on Wednesday in Russia's Sochi. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.