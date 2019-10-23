UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astana Guarantors May Take Part In 1st Session Of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:16 PM

Astana Guarantors May Take Part in 1st Session of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Moscow

Representatives of the guarantor states of the Astana format Russia, Iran and Turkey may take part in the inaugural session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which Geneva will host in late October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Representatives of the guarantor states of the Astana format Russia, Iran and Turkey may take part in the inaugural session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which Geneva will host in late October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We hope so," Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum, when asked relevant question.

He praised the guarantors' role in establishing the committee.

"I believe that in light of yesterday's Russian-Turkish summit [presidents' meeting], a whole set of measures will be taken in contact with all the involved parties," Bogdanov added.

The two-day Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, starts on Wednesday in Russia's Sochi. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Syria Business Iran Russia Turkey Egypt Astana Sochi Geneva May October Media Event All

Recent Stories

39 bodies found in truck container in Essex

15 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago

NAB Chairman says they will not leave looters, plu ..

41 minutes ago

ENOC opens new service station in Al Warqa’a

48 minutes ago

National Bank of Fujairah announces AED511.6 milli ..

48 minutes ago

Sisi Invites Putin to Attend Ceremony Marking Star ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.