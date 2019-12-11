Astana Guarantors Reaffirm Importance of Turkey-Syria Adana Pact - Communique

Russia, Turkey and Iran reaffirmed on Wednesday at the 14th round of talks in the Astana format the importance of preserving Syria's sovereignty and the implementation of the 1998 Adana agreement between Turkey and Syria

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) - Russia Turkey and Iran reaffirmed on Wednesday at the 14th round of talks in the Astana format the importance of preserving Syria 's sovereignty and the implementation of the 1998 Adana agreement between Turkey and Syria

"Discussed the situation in the north-east of Syria and agreed that longterm security and stability in this region can only be achieved on the basis of preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. Welcomed in this regard signing of the Memorandum of 22 October 2019 on stabilization in the north-east of Syria and reaffirmed the importance of the Adana agreement of 1998," the Astana format nations said in the final communique.

Under the Adana pact, Turkish troops are permitted to temporarily enter Syrian territory as far as five kilometers (three miles) to fight the Kurdistan Workers' Party. The commitment to the pact was reiterated in the Russian-Turkish memorandum that was adopted on October 22 of this year following Ankara's Operation Peace Spring, which forced Kurdish militia 30 kilometers away from the Syrian-Turkish border.