UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astana Guarantors Reaffirm Importance Of Turkey-Syria Adana Pact - Communique

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:08 PM

Astana Guarantors Reaffirm Importance of Turkey-Syria Adana Pact - Communique

Russia, Turkey and Iran reaffirmed on Wednesday at the 14th round of talks in the Astana format the importance of preserving Syria's sovereignty and the implementation of the 1998 Adana agreement between Turkey and Syria

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) - Russia, Turkey and Iran reaffirmed on Wednesday at the 14th round of talks in the Astana format the importance of preserving Syria's sovereignty and the implementation of the 1998 Adana agreement between Turkey and Syria.

"Discussed the situation in the north-east of Syria and agreed that longterm security and stability in this region can only be achieved on the basis of preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. Welcomed in this regard signing of the Memorandum of 22 October 2019 on stabilization in the north-east of Syria and reaffirmed the importance of the Adana agreement of 1998," the Astana format nations said in the final communique.

Under the Adana pact, Turkish troops are permitted to temporarily enter Syrian territory as far as five kilometers (three miles) to fight the Kurdistan Workers' Party. The commitment to the pact was reiterated in the Russian-Turkish memorandum that was adopted on October 22 of this year following Ankara's Operation Peace Spring, which forced Kurdish militia 30 kilometers away from the Syrian-Turkish border.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana Adana Ankara October December Border 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Doctors demands Yasmin Rashid’s resignation

34 seconds ago

PM’s efforts to boost trade with Qatar hailed: M ..

3 minutes ago

Gold price remain unchange, traded at Rs84,400 per ..

11 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

12 seconds ago

Sindh Govt releases Rs 331 million for drive again ..

14 seconds ago

Thunberg Blasts Politicians for Doing 'Creative PR ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.