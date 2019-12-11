UrduPoint.com
Astana Guarantors Reaffirm Intention To Continue Efforts On Release Of Syrian Detainees

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:07 PM

Astana Guarantors Reaffirm Intention to Continue Efforts on Release of Syrian Detainees

Russia, Turkey and Iran confirm their commitment to continue efforts on release of Syrian detainees within the respective working group, the three guarantor nations said in a joint statement after the Astana-14 talks on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia, Turkey and Iran confirm their commitment to continue efforts on release of Syrian detainees within the respective working group, the three guarantor nations said in a joint statement after the Astana-14 talks on Wednesday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey as guarantors of the Astana format: ... Reaffirmed their determination to continue operations on mutual release of detainees/abductees within the framework of the respective Working Group of the Astana format.

Underscored that the Working Group was a unique mechanism, that had proved to be effective and necessary for building confidence between the Syrian parties, and agreed to take measures to continue its work," the statement, obtained by Sputnik, said.

The Astana-14 talks began on Tuesday in the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan, previously known as Astana. Participants include the delegations of the Syrian government and opposition, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, and representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran � the guarantors of ceasefire in Syria.

