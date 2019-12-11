Russia, Iran and Turkey stress the importance of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's work and reaffirm their readiness to support its activities, the three guarantor nations said in a joint statement after the Astana-14 talks on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia, Iran and Turkey stress the importance of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's work and reaffirm their readiness to support its activities, the three guarantor nations said in a joint statement after the Astana-14 talks on Wednesday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey as guarantors of the Astana format ... Emphasized in this regard the importance of the formation and convening of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva on 30 October 2019 as a result of the decisive contribution of the Astana guarantors and the implementation of the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi," the statement, obtained by Sputnik, said.

"Expressed the readiness to support the work of the committee through continuous interaction with its members and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, as facilitator, in order to ensure its sustainable and effective work," it added.

The countries also reiterated their "conviction that the committee in its work should be governed by a sense of compromise and constructive engagement without foreign interference and externally imposed timelines aimed at reaching general agreement of its members."