Astana Guarantors Welcome Convening SCC As Result Of Their, Pedersen Efforts - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:00 AM

Astana Guarantors Welcome Convening SCC as Result of Their, Pedersen Efforts - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia, Turkey and Iran in a joint statement on Tuesday praised the convening of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) as a result of their joint efforts and the efforts by UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen.

"The Ministers: Welcomed the formation of the Constitutional Committee and its convening in Geneva on 30 October 2019 as a result of the decisive contribution of the Astana guarantors and the implementation of the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and appreciated in this regard the efforts of the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria," the statement said.

