Astana Parties Committed To Working With SCC To Sustain Effective Effort - Statement

Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

Astana Parties Committed to Working With SCC to Sustain Effective Effort - Statement

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia, Turkey, Iran are committed to supporting the work of the Syria Constitutional Committee by meeting with the Syrian parties and UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, the foreign ministers of the respective nations said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Reaffirmed their determination to support the work of the Constitutional Committee through continuous interaction with the Syrian parties and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria in order to ensure its sustainable and effective work," the statement said.

The statement added that the Syria Constitutional Committee must work with no foreign interference and no externally imposed timelines.

