Astana Peace Talks On Syria Expected To Continue During Next Two Months - Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Astana Peace Talks on Syria Expected to Continue During Next Two Months - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Syrian opposition expects to resume a dialogue with the government on the long-running crisis in the country during the next two months, after the coronavirus emergency is over, Ahmed Tumah, the Syrian opposition representative in the Astana-format peace talks, has told Sputnik.

"It is expected to resume [negotiations] toward the end of the crisis within the next two months. These meetings are stable, scheduled and ongoing. The confirmation to this is a meeting of three ministers that has taken place yesterday," Tumah said in an interview.

On April 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with his Turkish and Iranian counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mohammad Javad Zarif, the latest developments in Syria in an online meeting.

Another meeting of the Syrian ceasefire guarantors was scheduled to be held in March in Tehran, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tumah expressed hope that the next talks on the Syrian issue would be more "specific" following reaching an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on March 5. The leaders proclaimed their commitment to the Astana format on Syria, announced a ceasefire in the Idlib province and agreed upon joint patrols of the strategically important M4 highway, connecting Aleppo and Latakia.

