Astana Summit on Syria Being Discussed Via Diplomatic Channels - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The potential Astana format summit on Syria is being discussed via the diplomatic channels, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Chavusoglu suggested that Ankara expected the summit of Iran, Turkey and Russia to take place in Iran after a videoconference of the three leaders.

"This issue is being discussed via diplomatic channels," Peskov said.