UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astana Summit On Syria To Be Held In Person In Iran, Once COVID-19 Situation Good - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:32 PM

Astana Summit on Syria to Be Held in Person in Iran, Once COVID-19 Situation Good - Moscow

The summit in the Astana format on Syria will be held in Iran in person, as soon as sanitary and epidemiological conditions allow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The summit in the Astana format on Syria will be held in Iran in person, as soon as sanitary and epidemiological conditions allow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

"We have an agreement that the next [Astana] summit will be held in Iran in person [format] as soon as there are [epidemiological] conditions for this," Vershinin said.

Preparations for the summit have already begun earlier, he said

"But the situation with the coronavirus has led to the fact that it has been postponed until normal conditions exist," the deputy foreign minister stressed.

Vershinin recalled that a virtual summit of this format had already taken place.

"It, of course, does not replace an in-person summit, but it is a demonstration of the effectiveness of the Astana format and the fact that its guarantor countries want to use the full potential of this format," the diplomat said.

There is no talk of specific dates for the summit, he noted.

"There is political determination, a focus on its implementation," he concluded.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Astana Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

17 minutes ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

47 minutes ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

1 hour ago

US Imposes New Sanctions on 27 Entities, Individua ..

2 seconds ago

Iran Ready to Exchange All Prisoners With US - For ..

5 seconds ago

National Ambulance partners with HCT to train, rec ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.