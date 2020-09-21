Astana Summit on Syria to Be Held in Person in Iran, Once COVID-19 Situation Good - Moscow

The summit in the Astana format on Syria will be held in Iran in person, as soon as sanitary and epidemiological conditions allow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The summit in the Astana format on Syria will be held in Iran in person, as soon as sanitary and epidemiological conditions allow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

"We have an agreement that the next [Astana] summit will be held in Iran in person [format] as soon as there are [epidemiological] conditions for this," Vershinin said.

Preparations for the summit have already begun earlier, he said

"But the situation with the coronavirus has led to the fact that it has been postponed until normal conditions exist," the deputy foreign minister stressed.

Vershinin recalled that a virtual summit of this format had already taken place.

"It, of course, does not replace an in-person summit, but it is a demonstration of the effectiveness of the Astana format and the fact that its guarantor countries want to use the full potential of this format," the diplomat said.

There is no talk of specific dates for the summit, he noted.

"There is political determination, a focus on its implementation," he concluded.