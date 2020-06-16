Astana Summit on Syria to Take Place at First Opportunity - Iranian Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

The Astana summit on the Syrian crisis settlement will be held at the earliest opportunity, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Sputnik on Tuesday, ahead of his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

"The Astana [summit] will be held at the first possible opportunity," Zarif said, when asked about the summit's date.