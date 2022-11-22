UrduPoint.com

Astana Talks On Syria Between Russia, Turkey, Iran Underway Following Turkish Air Strikes

The delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran are holding the 19th round of high-level talks of the Astana format summit on the peaceful settlement in Syria in the Kazakh capital, Astana, following Turkish air strikes against Kurdish militia in the north of Syria

The delegations of Russia, Turkey and Iran are holding the 19th round of high-level talks of the Astana format summit on the peaceful settlement in Syria in the Kazakh capital, Astana, following Turkish air strikes against Kurdish militia in the north of Syria.

The three countries' delegations are headed respectively by Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, the Iranian foreign minister's senior adviser for special political affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji, and the Turkish foreign ministry's director-general for Syria, Selcuk Unal.

Before the meeting, Lavrentyev said the sides would discuss security issues in Syria amid growing terrorist activity there.

Earlier in the day, the Russian envoy also urged Turkey to show restraint in light of the strikes on Syrian territory, which could destabilize the situation in the country.

The negotiations will be held until November 23, with representatives of the Syrian government and opposition, as well as the United Nations taking part in the talks, alongside delegations from the three guarantor states of the format.

The previous round of negotiations in this format took place in Astana on June 15-16.

On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing, People's Defense Units (YPG), also labeled as a terrorist organization in Turkey. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation.

