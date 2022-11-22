UrduPoint.com

Astana Talks On Syria Starting In Kazakhstan Amid Turkish Strikes

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Astana Talks on Syria Starting in Kazakhstan Amid Turkish Strikes

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) SULTAN, November 22 (Sputnik) - The 19th round of the Astana talks on Syria will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan on November 22-23 amid strikes by Turkey (along with Russia and Iran - a guarantor of the process) on Syrian territories.

The previous round of negotiations with representatives of the Syrian government and opposition, as well as the United Nations, participating, took place in Astana on June 15-16.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said the guarantor countries, representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition confirmed their participation.

Representatives of Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, as well as a UN delegation led by UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen are expected to arrive as observers.

The Russian delegation at these talks is led by Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Iraq Astana Kazakhstan Lebanon June November Government Opposition

Recent Stories

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

6 hours ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

6 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

6 hours ago
 MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore H ..

MNAs urge govt to withdraw appeal against Lahore High Court's decision on desecr ..

6 hours ago
 Condition of 6 Blocks at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Powe ..

Condition of 6 Blocks at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Stable After Shelling ..

6 hours ago
 Japan Naval Forces Successfully Hit Missile Target ..

Japan Naval Forces Successfully Hit Missile Targets With SM-3 Interceptors - Ray ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.