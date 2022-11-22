Astana Talks on Syria Starting in Kazakhstan Amid Turkish Strikes

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) SULTAN, November 22 (Sputnik) - The 19th round of the Astana talks on Syria will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan on November 22-23 amid strikes by Turkey (along with Russia and Iran - a guarantor of the process) on Syrian territories.

The previous round of negotiations with representatives of the Syrian government and opposition, as well as the United Nations, participating, took place in Astana on June 15-16.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said the guarantor countries, representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition confirmed their participation.

Representatives of Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, as well as a UN delegation led by UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen are expected to arrive as observers.

The Russian delegation at these talks is led by Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev.