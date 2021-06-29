Astana Talks on Syria to Focus on Withdrawal of Turkish Forces From Idlib - Source

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The participants of the next round of the Astana format negotiations on Syria, hosted by Kazakhstan, will discuss the withdrawal of Turkish forces and Ankara-backed militias from parts of the Idlib province, a source from the Syrian opposition told Sputnik on Monday.

"Participants of the next round of meetings in the Astana format [in Nur-Sultan] will discuss the withdrawal of the Turkish military and the groups it supports from areas located on the Syrian coast [border area between provinces of Idlib and Latakia], from the western Idlib and the rest of Jabal Zawiya in southern Idlib," the source said.

The next round of talks will take place in the Kazakh capital on July 7-8.

According to the source, the specific areas from where the Turkish military and armed groups will withdraw have not yet been determined.