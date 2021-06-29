UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astana Talks On Syria To Focus On Withdrawal Of Turkish Forces From Idlib - Source

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Astana Talks on Syria to Focus on Withdrawal of Turkish Forces From Idlib - Source

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The participants of the next round of the Astana format negotiations on Syria, hosted by Kazakhstan, will discuss the withdrawal of Turkish forces and Ankara-backed militias from parts of the Idlib province, a source from the Syrian opposition told Sputnik on Monday.

"Participants of the next round of meetings in the Astana format [in Nur-Sultan] will discuss the withdrawal of the Turkish military and the groups it supports from areas located on the Syrian coast [border area between provinces of Idlib and Latakia], from the western Idlib and the rest of Jabal Zawiya in southern Idlib," the source said.

The next round of talks will take place in the Kazakh capital on July 7-8.

According to the source, the specific areas from where the Turkish military and armed groups will withdraw have not yet been determined.

Related Topics

Syria Astana Idlib Kazakhstan July From Opposition

Recent Stories

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

6 minutes ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

7 minutes ago

No room for corruption in society: President

7 minutes ago

Iran Hopes to Double Russian Grain Imports - Ambas ..

7 minutes ago

Biden Not Attending Tokyo Olympic Games - White Ho ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.