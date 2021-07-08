UrduPoint.com
Astana Trio Calls For Early Holding Of 6th Round Of Syrian Constitutional Committee Talks

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Astana Trio Calls for Early Holding of 6th Round of Syrian Constitutional Committee Talks

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - Russia, Turkey and Iran, which make up guarantor states of the Astana process on the settlement in Syria, have issued a joint statement calling for the early holding of the next round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings in Geneva.

"Expressed the need for the early holding of the 6th round of the Drafting Commission of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva. In this regard, reaffirmed their determination to support the Committee's work through continuous interaction with the Syrian parties to the Constitutional Committee and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, as facilitator, in order to ensure its sustainable and effective functioning," the statement, which was issued following the latest round of the Syrian peace process talks in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan, said.

