Astana Trio Could Convene in Nur-Sultan by End of June to Discuss Syria - Russian Diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Astana trio (Russia, Turkey and Iran) could convene in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan by the end of the month to discuss the Syrian crisis settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov announced.

"We have an idea to hod another meeting in the Astana format.

There is an idea to hold it in Nur-Sultan by the end of June," Bogdanov told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

