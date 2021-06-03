UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astana Trio Could Convene In Nur-Sultan By End Of June To Discuss Syria - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:01 PM

Astana Trio Could Convene in Nur-Sultan by End of June to Discuss Syria - Russian Diplomat

The Astana trio (Russia, Turkey and Iran) could convene in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan by the end of the month to discuss the Syrian crisis settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov announced

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Astana trio (Russia, Turkey and Iran) could convene in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan by the end of the month to discuss the Syrian crisis settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov announced.

"We have an idea to hod another meeting in the Astana format.

There is an idea to hold it in Nur-Sultan by the end of June," Bogdanov told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

This year's edition of the forum is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana St. Petersburg June Media From

Recent Stories

Danish MPs agree to send asylum seekers outside Eu ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Can Deliver Extra Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccin ..

3 minutes ago

Azerbaijan supports Pakistan’s principled stance ..

9 minutes ago

AIG Sukkur visits police camps set up in Katcha ar ..

3 minutes ago

Sudan Did Not Make Decision on Russian Naval Base ..

4 minutes ago

UN Special Coordinator for Mideast to Visit Russia ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.