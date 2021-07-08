NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - The "Astana trio" of guarantor states consisting of Russia, Iran, and Turkey have issued a joint statement, condemning Israel's military offensives in Syria.

"Condemned continuing Israeli military attacks in Syria which violate the international law, international humanitarian law, the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring countries, endanger the stability and security in the region and called for cessation of them," the statement, which was issued following the latest round of the Syrian peace process talks in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan, read.