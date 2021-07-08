Astana Trio Guarantors Welcome Exchange of Detainees By Syrian Warring Parties'

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - Russia, Turkey and Iran, which make up the guarantor states of the Astana process of the conflict settlement in Syria, have welcomed the recent exchange of detainees and bodies between the Syrian government and the opposition.

Russia, Iran and Turkey began a two-day round of Syria negotiations in the so-called Astana format on Wednesday.

"Welcomed the successful operation on mutual release of detainees on 2 July within the framework of the Working Group on the Release of Detainees / Abductees, Handover of Bodies and Identification of Missing Persons. The operation confirmed the willingness of Syrian parties to strengthen the mutual trust with the assistance of the Astana guarantors," the trio said in a joint statement.

The exchange of detainees between the Syrian government and the opposition in the northern Syrian town of Al Bab took place last Friday, with Turkey's foreign ministry crediting a special working group created within the Astana format for the successful swap.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The Astana trio has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve a political crisis resolution since their first meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana (now Nur-Sultan) in January 2017. The working group on the release of detainees was established by the Astana guarantors during the eighth round of the talks in December 2017.