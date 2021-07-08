UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astana Trio Guarantors Welcome Exchange Of Detainees By Syrian Warring Parties'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Astana Trio Guarantors Welcome Exchange of Detainees By Syrian Warring Parties'

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - Russia, Turkey and Iran, which make up the guarantor states of the Astana process of the conflict settlement in Syria, have welcomed the recent exchange of detainees and bodies between the Syrian government and the opposition.

Russia, Iran and Turkey began a two-day round of Syria negotiations in the so-called Astana format on Wednesday.

"Welcomed the successful operation on mutual release of detainees on 2 July within the framework of the Working Group on the Release of Detainees / Abductees, Handover of Bodies and Identification of Missing Persons. The operation confirmed the willingness of Syrian parties to strengthen the mutual trust with the assistance of the Astana guarantors," the trio said in a joint statement.

The exchange of detainees between the Syrian government and the opposition in the northern Syrian town of Al Bab took place last Friday, with Turkey's foreign ministry crediting a special working group created within the Astana format for the successful swap.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The Astana trio has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve a political crisis resolution since their first meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana (now Nur-Sultan) in January 2017. The working group on the release of detainees was established by the Astana guarantors during the eighth round of the talks in December 2017.

Related Topics

Resolution Missing Persons Syria Exchange Iran Russia Turkey Astana January July December 2017 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

23 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

36 minutes ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

38 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

53 minutes ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

53 minutes ago

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.