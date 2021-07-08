UrduPoint.com
Astana Trio Rejects Illegal 'Self-Rule Initiatives' In Syria As Way To Fight Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - The Astana trio of guarantor states of the process on the settlement in Syria consisting of Russia, Iran, and Turkey opposes the creation of any self-governing bodies in in the war-torn country under the false pretext of fighting terrorism there.

The three countries began a two-day round of Syria negotiations in the so-called Astana format on Wednesday in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

"Rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives under the pretext of combating terrorism," the trio said in a joint statement.

The sides also expressed concern over the surge in violence against civilians in Syria.

The Astana trio has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve a political crisis resolution since their first meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana (now Nur-Sultan) in January 2017.

More Stories From World

