Astana Troika United In Decrying US Actions In Syria At Latest Summit - Opposition Figure

Astana Troika United in Decrying US Actions in Syria at Latest Summit - Opposition Figure

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russia, Turkey and Iran, or the so-called Astana guarantors troika, have demonstrated unity in decrying the US actions in Syria, which is an important political sign and can be the indication of a possible future rapprochement between Turkey and Damascus, Mahmoud Afandi, the secretary of the Syrian opposition movement Popular Diplomacy, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a joint video conference dedicated to Syria. In the final statement they said that they considered Israeli air attacks on Syria and the US decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights as a threat to regional peace.

"This summit has shown a remarkable unity of the three leaders in decrying the US actions in Syria. They openly spoke out also against the seizure of oil revenues. Such unity is an important signal, it's also a reaction to the recently-introduced US sanctions," Afandi said.

In addition, this demonstration of unity on Turkey's part might mean that there could be "a rapprochement between Turkey and Damascus in future," the opposition figure added.

"Moreover, this summit has made it clear that the political process in Syria should go only through the constitutional committee, and everyone, including Turkey, agrees with it," Afandi said.

The three leaders discussed the situation in the Kurdish north-eastern area of Syria and emphasized that territorial integrity must be preserved. They expressed their strong opposition to the unlawful capture and transfer of oil revenues that belong to Syria by right.

In the end of last year, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States would deny the Russian and Syrian forces access to the oil fields in northeast Syria and would ensure they are controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Last month, the US Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act came into effect, imposing sanctions against individuals or companies that cooperate financially with the Syrian government. Putin said on Wednesday that Washington's sanctions against Damascus have no legal ground and contribute to existing problems of the war-torn country and undermine its economy.

