Asteroid Over 70 Feet In Diameter To Fly By Earth On Tuesday - NASA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020

Asteroid Over 70 Feet in Diameter to Fly By Earth on Tuesday - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) An asteroid that is between 22 and 49 meters (72 and 160 feet) in diameter will fly relatively close to Earth on Tuesday, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) informs.

"Will #asteroid 2011 ES4 hit Earth? No! 2011 ES4's close approach is 'close' on an astronomical scale but poses no danger of actually hitting Earth.

#PlanetaryDefense experts expect it to safely pass by at least 45,000 miles (792,000 football fields) away on Tuesday Sept. 1," NASA Asteroid Watch said on Twitter.

NASA estimates the asteroid's relative speed at around 8.16 kilometers per second.

The 2011 ES4 asteroid, from the Apollo group of near-Earth asteroids, was discovered in the spring of 2011.

