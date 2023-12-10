Open Menu

Aston Villa Beat Arsenal To Close On Premier League Lead

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Aston Villa beat Arsenal to close on Premier League lead

Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Aston Villa closed to within two points of the top of the Premier League as John McGinn's goal beat title rivals Arsenal 1-0 on Saturday.

Unai Emery's men have now won 15 consecutive Premier Leagues at Villa Park and back-to-back victories over Manchester City and the Gunners have sparked hopes of an unexpected challenge for their first title since 1981.

The only goal came after just six minutes when Villa captain McGinn span onto Leon Bailey's cross and fired into the top corner.

Arsenal's second league defeat of the season leaves Mikel Arteta's men one point behind Liverpool, who went top with a controversial 2-1 win at Crystal Palace earlier on Saturday.

Victory was sweet for Emery, who was sacked by Arsenal four years ago.

The Spaniard has made a remarkable impact in just over a year at Villa on his return to England.

Arsenal's ascent to the top of the table prior to this weekend has been built on a series of vital late goals.

And the visitors nearly snatched a point in stoppage time as Kai Havertz forced the ball home in a goalmouth scramble, but the German international handled before prodding in at the back post.

Related Topics

German Liverpool Leon Post Top Manchester City Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

2 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

2 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

3 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

3 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

3 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

3 hours ago
PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

3 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

3 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

3 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

3 hours ago
 RJ Mall builder’s son Ehsan Dhoni arrested

RJ Mall builder’s son Ehsan Dhoni arrested

3 hours ago
 Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser re-arrested after ge ..

Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser re-arrested after getting bail

3 hours ago

More Stories From World