Aston Villa beat Arsenal to spark unlikely Premier League title bid

Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Aston Villa closed to within two points of the top of the Premier League as John McGinn's goal beat title rivals Arsenal 1-0 on Saturday.

Unai Emery's men have now won 15 consecutive Premier Leagues at Villa Park and back-to-back victories over Manchester City and the Gunners have sparked hopes of an unexpected challenge for their first title since 1981.

The only goal came after just seven minutes when Villa captain McGinn span onto Leon Bailey's cross and fired into the top corner.

"What a monumental week it has been for us," said McGinn.

"That was actually a really tough spell for us we played Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday and I think it showed in our performance tonight, it wasn't our best, but I'm certainly not complaining.

"The second half was a bit of character, a bit of grit and fair play to the substitutes who've come on."

Arsenal's second league defeat of the season leaves Mikel Arteta's men one point behind Liverpool, who went top with a controversial 2-1 win at Crystal Palace earlier on Saturday.

Arteta was forced to watch from the stands as he served a touchline ban and had to restrain himself after the game when asked about a couple of controversial incidents.

Arsenal thought they should have had a penalty in the second half when Gabriel Jesus went down under a challenge from Douglas Luiz.

And Kai Havertz had a late goal disallowed for handball.

"I do (have a) big opinion, yes," said Arteta. "(But) I prefer not to comment."

Victory was sweet for Emery, who was sacked by Arsenal four years ago.

The Spaniard has made a remarkable impact at Villa, since his return to England over a year ago.

"It was a tough week and now after these three points we have to be happy but also keep balance," said Emery.

"I will speak again when we are in game 32 or 33. Today we are at game 16 and we are not a contender (for the title)."