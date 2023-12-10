Open Menu

Aston Villa Beat Arsenal To Spark Unlikely Premier League Title Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Aston Villa beat Arsenal to spark unlikely Premier League title bid

Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Aston Villa closed to within two points of the top of the Premier League as John McGinn's goal beat title rivals Arsenal 1-0 on Saturday.

Unai Emery's men have now won 15 consecutive Premier Leagues at Villa Park and back-to-back victories over Manchester City and the Gunners have sparked hopes of an unexpected challenge for their first title since 1981.

The only goal came after just seven minutes when Villa captain McGinn span onto Leon Bailey's cross and fired into the top corner.

"What a monumental week it has been for us," said McGinn.

"That was actually a really tough spell for us we played Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday and I think it showed in our performance tonight, it wasn't our best, but I'm certainly not complaining.

"The second half was a bit of character, a bit of grit and fair play to the substitutes who've come on."

Arsenal's second league defeat of the season leaves Mikel Arteta's men one point behind Liverpool, who went top with a controversial 2-1 win at Crystal Palace earlier on Saturday.

Arteta was forced to watch from the stands as he served a touchline ban and had to restrain himself after the game when asked about a couple of controversial incidents.

Arsenal thought they should have had a penalty in the second half when Gabriel Jesus went down under a challenge from Douglas Luiz.

And Kai Havertz had a late goal disallowed for handball.

"I do (have a) big opinion, yes," said Arteta. "(But) I prefer not to comment."

Victory was sweet for Emery, who was sacked by Arsenal four years ago.

The Spaniard has made a remarkable impact at Villa, since his return to England over a year ago.

"It was a tough week and now after these three points we have to be happy but also keep balance," said Emery.

"I will speak again when we are in game 32 or 33. Today we are at game 16 and we are not a contender (for the title)."

Related Topics

Liverpool Douglas Leon Sunday From Best Top Manchester City Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

3 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

12 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

12 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

12 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

12 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

12 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

12 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

12 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

12 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

12 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

12 hours ago

More Stories From World