Aston Villa Completes Signing Loan Of Axel Disasi From Chelsea
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Aston Villa on Tuesday completed the signing of a loan of Axel Disasi from Chelsea through the end of the season.
"Disasi has amassed over 300 senior club appearances as well as being capped five times at international level," Villa said in a statement.
The central defender is experienced in the Champions League and has also represented his country at the FIFA World Cup.
Axel, who signed from Monaco in August 2023, played 17 times this season under manager Enzo Maresca.
The 26-year-old has also made five appearances for France.
