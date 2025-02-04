Open Menu

Aston Villa Completes Signing Loan Of Axel Disasi From Chelsea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Aston Villa completes signing loan of Axel Disasi from Chelsea

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Aston Villa on Tuesday completed the signing of a loan of Axel Disasi from Chelsea through the end of the season.

"Disasi has amassed over 300 senior club appearances as well as being capped five times at international level," Villa said in a statement.

The central defender is experienced in the Champions League and has also represented his country at the FIFA World Cup.

Axel, who signed from Monaco in August 2023, played 17 times this season under manager Enzo Maresca.

The 26-year-old has also made five appearances for France.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event f ..

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses

21 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Mi ..

UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..

21 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA gr ..

Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth

36 minutes ago
 MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital tr ..

MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation

36 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..

50 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

51 minutes ago
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyol ..

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO

1 hour ago
 International Day of Human Fraternity key to foste ..

International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in sh ..

TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therm ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘ ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World