Astra Reviews Telemetry After Satellite Launch Abort at Cape Canaveral - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Astra Space is reviewing the telemetry problem that shut down the planned liftoff of its first satellite launch for NASA right after the rocket booster motor ignited, the company announced on Monday.

"Standing down today due to a minor telemetry issue," Astra said via Twitter. "We are giving the team time to complete a thorough review and will provide an update on the next launch opportunity for NASA."

The launch was aborted right after the booster's rocket engine ignited at 1:50 p.

m. EST (6:50 p.m. GMT). The company announced that it was reviewing the possibility of making another launch attempt within the same launch window which would close in a couple hours.

The rocket's payload was to be its first satellite in orbit for NASA in January 2022. The launch from Cape Canaveral was to be conducted out of Space Launch Complex 46 (SLC-46) and was intended to be Astra's first launch out of Cape Canaveral.

Astra said it worked with Space Launch Delta 45, a part of the US Space Force on the launch project.