UrduPoint.com

Astra Reviews Telemetry After Satellite Launch Abort At Cape Canaveral - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Astra Reviews Telemetry After Satellite Launch Abort at Cape Canaveral - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Astra Space is reviewing the telemetry problem that shut down the planned liftoff of its first satellite launch for NASA right after the rocket booster motor ignited, the company announced on Monday.

"Standing down today due to a minor telemetry issue," Astra said via Twitter. "We are giving the team time to complete a thorough review and will provide an update on the next launch opportunity for NASA."

The launch was aborted right after the booster's rocket engine ignited at 1:50 p.

m. EST (6:50 p.m. GMT). The company announced that it was reviewing the possibility of making another launch attempt within the same launch window which would close in a couple hours.

The rocket's payload was to be its first satellite in orbit for NASA in January 2022. The launch from Cape Canaveral was to be conducted out of Space Launch Complex 46 (SLC-46) and was intended to be Astra's first launch out of Cape Canaveral.

Astra said it worked with Space Launch Delta 45, a part of the US Space Force on the launch project.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Same January From P

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

1 hour ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

1 hour ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

1 hour ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

1 hour ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

1 hour ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>