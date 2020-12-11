UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Accepts Cooperation Offer From Russian Covid Vaccine Developers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:56 PM

UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca accepted cooperation offer from developers of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to study Covid-19 vaccine combinations, AstraZeneca said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca accepted cooperation offer from developers of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to study Covid-19 vaccine combinations, AstraZeneca said Friday.

"Today we announce a clinical trial programme to assess safety and immunogenicity of combination of AZD1222, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and Sputnik V, developed by Russian Gamaleya Research institute. It will begin enrolling adults aged 18 years and older," the UK-Swedish company said.

"The new chapter of vaccine cooperation has started today. We made an offer and AstraZeneca accepted it. It all happened here on Twitter!" the official Twitter account of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine said.

