AstraZeneca Allowed to Hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials in Russia - Health Ministry

UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will be able to hold clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine in Russia, according to a list of trial permits published by the Russian Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will be able to hold clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine in Russia, according to a list of trial permits published by the Russian Health Ministry.

The ministry lists four organizations that will host these trials of ChAdOx1 vaccine.

Earlier in August, Russia registered its own vaccine, becoming the first country to do so. Post-registration trials of the vaccine will begin next week and will involve over 40,000 participants, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

