UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AstraZeneca Announces Delay In Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccines To EU - Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:30 AM

AstraZeneca Announces Delay in Supply of COVID-19 Vaccines to EU - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Representatives from AstraZeneca have told European Union officials to expect delays in the delivery of vaccines against COVID-19, Stella Kyriakides, the European commissioner for health and food safety, said Friday.

"During today's Steering Committee with Member States on the #EUVaccinesStrategy, @AstraZeneca representatives announced delays in the delivery of vaccines compared to the forecast for the first quarter of this year," Kyriakides wrote on Twitter.

EU officials expressed their dissatisfaction to hear of the delays and insisted that AstraZeneca take measures to increase the stability and predictability of deliveries, Kyriakides added.

Earlier in the day, an AstraZeneca representative was quoted by the Financial Times as saying that there had been no delays to deliveries, although "initial volumes" would be lower due to reduced yields at the company's EU-based production sites.

The European Union has an agreement with AstraZeneca for up to 400 million doses of its vaccine, which was developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford.

Related Topics

Twitter European Union Company Oxford From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Shabab Al Ahli clinch fifth Super Cup title

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to temporary ..

46 minutes ago

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

2 hours ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

2 hours ago

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Pri ..

44 minutes ago

Calvert-Lewin gives Everton a boost

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.