AstraZeneca Annual Profit Jumps Despite China Woes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM

AstraZeneca annual profit jumps despite China woes

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Thursday said net profit jumped 18 percent in 2024, boosted by a strong performance from its cancer medicine sales and despite the group's troubles in China.

The company flagged that as part of an investigation in China it could be fined up to $4.5 million over suspected unpaid import taxes of $900,000 on certain cancer therapies.

Profit after tax rose to $7 billion last year, up from $6 billion in 2023, the company said, boosted by a strong performance from its cancer medicine sales.

It reported that total revenue increased to $54 billion, compared to the previous year, and expects a significant increase in sales in 2025.

"Our company delivered a very strong performance in 2024," said chief executive Pascal Soriot, noting "increasing demand for our medicines in all key regions".

During the fourth quarter of 2024, sales dipped in China, where the group's former China boss, Leon Wang was detained last year over investigations into potential illegal data collection and drug imports.

Wang, who is on extended leave from the company, was replaced by Iskra Reic, who took over as international executive vice president in December.

