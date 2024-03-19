Open Menu

AstraZeneca Buys US Biopharma Firm Fusion

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM

AstraZeneca buys US biopharma firm Fusion

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Anglo-Swedish pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca agreed Tuesday to buy US biopharma firm Fusion for up to $2.4 billion, its latest expansion into cancer treatments.

Fusion is developing next-generation radiotherapy to treat cancer via precise targeting that minimises damage to healthy cells.

Its method also enables access to hard-to-reach tumours using standard radiation.

