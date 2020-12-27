UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AstraZeneca CEO Says Firm Found 'Winning Formula' For Vaccine Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 08:30 PM

AstraZeneca CEO Says Firm Found 'Winning Formula' for Vaccine Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) AstraZeneca has found a "winning formula" to boost the efficacy of its vaccine against COVID-19, which has been developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford, CEO Pascal Soriot told the UK's Sunday Times newspaper.

The so-called Oxford vaccine had an average efficacy of 70 percent in clinical trials, although one dosing regimen, which saw participants given a half dose of the vaccine followed by a whole dose one month later, showed an efficacy rate of 90 percent.

"We think we have figured out the winning formula and how to get efficacy that, after two doses, is up there with everybody else," Soriot told the newspaper.

The AstraZeneca CEO said that he was unable to provide full details of the optimum dosing regimen for the vaccine at this stage, adding that the results will be published at a later date.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, as well as vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, have shown efficacy levels in excess of 90 percent during clinical trials.

The UK government has submitted purchase orders for 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine against COVID-19. Plans are in the works for the vaccine to be rolled out to the public from January 4, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Oxford United Kingdom January Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

Du announces #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge winners

46 minutes ago

UAE announces 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recove ..

1 hour ago

WAM REPORT: UAE on frontlines of combatting spread ..

2 hours ago

SCC’s &#039;Recommendation Committee&#039; prepa ..

2 hours ago

Sahab Smart Solutions becomes Tech Partner for Sha ..

2 hours ago

1,600 sick cases received treatment assistance thr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.