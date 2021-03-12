AstraZeneca Claims 'No Evidence' of Increased Blood Clot Risk From Vaccine - Reports

AstraZeneca reported that no evidence has been found to support the claim that vaccine increases the risk of blood clots as several countries suspend its use due to rising safety concerns, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) AstraZeneca reported that no evidence has been found to support the claim that vaccine increases the risk of blood clots as several countries suspend its use due to rising safety concerns, media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, several European countries, including Denmark, Iceland and Norway, paused the rollout of AstraZeneca vaccines Thursday after Austria said it was probing the death of a vaccinated woman from multiple thromboses. On Friday, Bulgaria and Thailand followed suit by halting AstraZeneca inoculations until thorough investigations into its safety are completed. Other countries also introduced some restrictions on the use of the vaccine.

"An analysis of our safety data of more than 10 million records has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca," the company was cited as saying by CNN.

Moreover, according to the company, the analysis demonstrated that fewer vaccinated people suffered from blood clotting than expected from the general population.

Several countries and agencies stepped up to refute the claims concerning the vaccine's alleged link to increased blood clot risks. On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, as well as health authorities in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Mexico and Nigeria urged countries to continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine and reassured citizens of its safety.