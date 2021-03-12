UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AstraZeneca Claims 'No Evidence' Of Increased Blood Clot Risk From Vaccine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:36 PM

AstraZeneca Claims 'No Evidence' of Increased Blood Clot Risk From Vaccine - Reports

AstraZeneca reported that no evidence has been found to support the claim that vaccine increases the risk of blood clots as several countries suspend its use due to rising safety concerns, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) AstraZeneca reported that no evidence has been found to support the claim that vaccine increases the risk of blood clots as several countries suspend its use due to rising safety concerns, media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, several European countries, including Denmark, Iceland and Norway, paused the rollout of AstraZeneca vaccines Thursday after Austria said it was probing the death of a vaccinated woman from multiple thromboses. On Friday, Bulgaria and Thailand followed suit by halting AstraZeneca inoculations until thorough investigations into its safety are completed. Other countries also introduced some restrictions on the use of the vaccine.

"An analysis of our safety data of more than 10 million records has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca," the company was cited as saying by CNN.

Moreover, according to the company, the analysis demonstrated that fewer vaccinated people suffered from blood clotting than expected from the general population.

Several countries and agencies stepped up to refute the claims concerning the vaccine's alleged link to increased blood clot risks. On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, as well as health authorities in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Mexico and Nigeria urged countries to continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine and reassured citizens of its safety.

Related Topics

Thailand France Norway Company Germany Iceland Austria United Kingdom Bulgaria Mexico Nigeria Netherlands Denmark Women Media From Blood Million

Recent Stories

WFP Chief Says Expects Substantial Support to Flow ..

43 seconds ago

Chief Minister Balochistan congregates newly elect ..

45 seconds ago

PTI's leader Naseebullah congratulates Sadiq Sanar ..

46 seconds ago

Paire blasts ATP tour as 'sad, boring, ridiculous' ..

47 seconds ago

AstraZeneca says 'no evidence' of higher blood clo ..

3 minutes ago

Australia's former finance minister named OECD chi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.