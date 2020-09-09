AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Trials May Resume Next Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AstraZeneca may resume clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine early next week, after suspending it as a precaution, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

The UK-Swedish company reportedly froze the trials after discovering that one participant was sick with transverse myelitis. This condition results in inflammation of parts of the spinal cord and may be caused by infections, among other things.