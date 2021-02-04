AstraZeneca Could Deliver Vaccine to Canada Before End of March if Approved - Minister

The British biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca could begin delivering coronavirus vaccines to Canada before the end of March if regulatory approval is granted, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday

"Should the [AstraZeneca] vaccine be authorized, deliveries could begin arriving before the end of March," Anand told the Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology.

Annand also said AstraZeneca's vaccine is close to receiving regulatory approval by Health Canada.

The vaccine would be made available to Canada through the COVAX facility - the initiative co-led by the World Health Organization, the Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations intended to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines among nations who may have less access to vaccines.

Canada is experiencing a vaccine shortage that worsened after producer Pfizer halted delivery to the country last week following an announcement that another producer, Moderna, will deliver 50,000 less vaccine doses this week. The Trudeau government has received the brunt of the criticism for the lackluster vaccine rollout that the opposition has condemned as a failure.