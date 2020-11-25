UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine 90% Effective Only Among Age Group Below 55 - US Advisor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:15 PM

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine 90% Effective Only Among Age Group Below 55 - US Advisor

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford showed 90 percent efficacy only among study participants below 55 years of age, US Operation Warp Speed Chief Advisor Moncef Slaoui told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford showed 90 percent efficacy only among study participants below 55 years of age, US Operation Warp Speed Chief Advisor Moncef Slaoui told reporters.

Earlier in the week, AstraZeneca published the findings of its third phase vaccine trials claiming to have efficacy rates of 90 percent and 62 percent for different dosing regimens. Details of the study, however, have raised questions among experts, such as the lack of an age breakdown and a discrepancy between single-dose and double-dose effectiveness.

In a call with reporters on Tuesday, Slaoui said that the vaccine's effectiveness across all age groups was 62 percent and that the 90 percent figure only concerned those below the age of 55, averaging out at around 70 percent, Bloomberg reported.

"There are a number of variables that we need to understand, and what has been the role of each one of them in achieving the difference in efficacy," Slaoui said, according to the agency.

AstraZeneca said it would publish peer-reviewed data on its vaccine shortly. The UK-based pharmaceutical firm's shares have dropped nearly four percent across stock exchanges since Monday.

Related Topics

Oxford All

Recent Stories

Promotions in Pak Army: Six major generals promote ..

6 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

First EU Citizens May Be Vaccinated Against COVID- ..

5 minutes ago

EAEU Leaders to Convene in Video Format December 1 ..

5 minutes ago

2020 Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk Canceled Due ..

5 minutes ago

 

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.