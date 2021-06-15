UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine 92% Effective Against Hospitalizations - Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:01 PM

An analysis of real-world data by Public Health England has showed that the UK-Swedish COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca was 92% effective in preventing hospitalizations due to the Indian strain after two shots were administered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) An analysis of real-world data by Public Health England has showed that the UK-Swedish COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca was 92% effective in preventing hospitalizations due to the Indian strain after two shots were administered.

"The data show that the vaccine will continue to have a significant impact around the world given that it continues to account for the overwhelming majority of supplies to India and the COVAX facility," Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca's executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals research and development, said.

The health authority published a preprint on Monday, which was not certified for peer review. It looked at 14,019 symptomatic cases of the so-called Delta variant, 166 of whom were hospitalized.

The vaccine also showed an 86% reduction in hospitalizations of people with the UK variant that emerged in Kent in December. Its effectiveness against symptomatic disease was 74% against the Alpha variant and 64% against the Delta variant.

