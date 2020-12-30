UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Safe For People With Food Allergies - Advisory Health Body

Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The COVID-19 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, is safe for people with food allergies, while pregnant women need to consult a health professional before vaccination due to limited data, Munir Pirmohamed, a professor at London University and a chair of Commission on Human Medicine Expert Working Group, said on Wednesday.

It was announced earlier in the day that London authorized the use of the vaccine.

"We've come to the recommendation people with a known history of reacting to any specific ingredients of the vaccine should not have it but people with allergies to other medicines or food can have the vaccine," Pirmohamed said at a press conference.

According to the expert, pregnant women need to consult a health professional on potential risks before taking AstraZeneca's vaccine.

"There is limited data on the use of the vaccine in pregnant or breastfeeding women. Women should discuss the benefits and risks of having the vaccine with a healthcare professional based on their own individual circumstances and reach a decision together," the professor added.

According to Pirmohamed, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine does not require ultra-low temperatures like the vaccine developed by Pfizer and can be kept at normal fridge temperature from 35 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit for up to six months.

The vaccination process envisages two shots with an interval between four to 12 weeks, the expert specified.

The UK government plans to start distributing the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on January 4.

