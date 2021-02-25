UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Delays Vaccine Shipment To Estonia For One Week - Health Ministry

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has delayed a shipment of coronavirus vaccines to Estonia for a week, Estonian Minster of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has delayed a shipment of coronavirus vaccines to Estonia for a week, Estonian Minster of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik said on Thursday.

"This week AstraZeneca should have delivered 25,000 doses of vaccine to our country, then the amount was reduced to 16,000, and now, according to the latest update, there will be no shipment of vaccines at all this week, it will arrive next week," Kiik told the press.

There are currently no vaccine manufacturers who can keep up with delivery schedules, the minister said.

In total, Estonia so far received 97,110 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 10,800 doses from Moderna, and 33,600 from AstraZeneca.

The vaccine rollout in Estonia started on December 27. As of February 25, the Estonian Health Ministry reported that 68,629 people had the first shot, 28,351 out of them are fully vaccinated.

