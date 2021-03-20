AstraZeneca exports can be banned if bloc not supplied first: EU chief

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday threatened to halt exports of AstraZeneca vaccines if the bloc did not receive its deliveries first, in an escalating row over delayed shipments

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday threatened to halt exports of AstraZeneca vaccines if the bloc did not receive its deliveries first, in an escalating row over delayed shipments.

"We have the option of banning a planned export. That's the message to AstraZeneca: you fulfil your contract with Europe first before you start delivering to other countries," von der Leyen said in an interview with Germany's Funke media group.