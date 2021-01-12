AstraZeneca Files Bid For Vaccine Approval: EU Regulator
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:59 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that AstraZeneca and Oxford University had filed a formal bid for authorisation for their coronavirus vaccine and that a decision could come by January 29.
"EMA has received an application for conditional marketing authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University," the Amsterdam-based regulator said in a statement.